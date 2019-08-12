Meet the Treasure Valley Pets of the Week (Aug. 12-Aug. 18)

How to keep your animals safe in heat of summer The California Emergency Management Agency visits the SPCA of Sacramento to learn how to spot unhealthy signs of heat stress in animals and how to keep them safe in the hot summer months. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The California Emergency Management Agency visits the SPCA of Sacramento to learn how to spot unhealthy signs of heat stress in animals and how to keep them safe in the hot summer months.

Local pets are available for adoption in the Treasure Valley through the West Valley Humane Society, the Meridian Canine Rescue, Simply Cats and the Idaho Humane Society. Here are the featured pets from local rescue shelters this week:

Meet Lorna Hazel from Simply Cats

My name is Lorna Hazel and boy, have I had a ride. I was abandoned and pregnant. Luckily, someone found me who cared enough to take me to Simply Cats. I was able to have my babies in a safe, loving foster home. I loved being a mama and was good at it, too. I started out this journey footloose and fancy free.

I was outgoing and had a positive outlook about my future, but the transition to the shelter has been a difficult one for me. I didn’t realize I would have to share a room with other cats. They just make me nervous and when I’m nervous, I can be quick to react, unintentionally. Hormones from pregnancy do not help one bit. The staff at Simply Cats recognized the need for me to have my own space. However, in a shelter with communal rooms, that means residing in blue kennels in the lobby. Loud noises can make me skittish so with all the people coming and going, I tend to tuck away rather than asking for attention.

I know that my motherly attitude will improve with time, but for now, I’m looking to be the only pet in the home. That doesn’t have to be the case forever but it would mean a lot to me to create my own safe space first. Also, a quieter home would help me transition much easier, just prepare yourself for my awesome headbutts. One on one, I’m loving, confident, and affectionate.

Do you think you could come give me a soft,“hello,” and see if my beautiful, authentic self won’t make you my person? It would mean a lot and I’ve been told I’m deserving of a loving home.

Lorna Hazel the cat is available for adoption through Simply Cats. Simply Cats

Meet MC at Meridian Canine Rescue

Howdy Idaho! I’m MC, and I’m a super sweet, good boy! At least that’s what all the nice volunteers tell me and they would know, right? I just arrived from California and I know that my forever person or family is here in Idaho!

I look like a wise old man, but I’m not. I’m a wise young adult — best guess is maybe 4-5 years old. Which, if you ask me, is the PERFECT age for cuddles, snuggles, relaxed walks and bonding with my peeps. I’m good with other doggies and although I’m a little shy at first with people, it doesn’t take much to bring me out of my shell and then I’ll be yours forever. Because I can be shy and sudden moves tend to scare me, I would prefer a home with older children. Us little guys get kinda nervous around quick moving, high pitched littles running at us.

I’m pretty sure that if you give me love, a treat or two (or 12) a soft bed to lay in and some kind words and affection, I will be your bestest friend forever! Here’s a little secret on the way to my heart, but don’t tell anyone as it’s kind of embarrassing. K, promise? I love a good tushie scratch! Please come in and meet me and let me steal your heart ... and lap!