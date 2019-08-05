Meet the Treasure Valley Pets of the Week (Aug. 5-Aug. 11)

Keep your pets safe when air quality is unhealthy Wildfire smoke has air quality at unhealthy levels across the Pacific Northwest. Here are some tips on how to keep your pets safe in smoky weather. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Wildfire smoke has air quality at unhealthy levels across the Pacific Northwest. Here are some tips on how to keep your pets safe in smoky weather.

Local pets are available for adoption in the Treasure Valley through the West Valley Humane Society, the Meridian Canine Rescue, Simply Cats and the Idaho Humane Society. Here are the featured pets from local rescue shelters this week:

Meet Allie from the Meridian Canine Rescue

Allie is a lively girl in her late teens (1.5 years old) looking for an active person or family that will bring her along for fun adventures such as long walks, doggie play dates, hiking and camping, dog sports, or other activities. She needs activities where she can have her brain stimulated and body exercised.

She is super smart and fun to train with; she learns fast with positive reinforcement. Negative training? Not so much. And why should she? Would you like that? Allie loves everyone and has a tremendous capacity for trust in spite of not having the easiest start to her young life. She is mentally rock solid from what we have seen, though any dog can reach a tipping point if there is too much stress in their life. Allie appreciates people with a sense of humor that will see her quirks and misbehavior as expressions of her personality and laugh, and then gently teach her more desirable alternatives.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Some things that most pets learn as puppies were not taught to her, so extra management is needed to keep her out of trouble, as well as providing her enough mental and physical exercise to keep her from doing it her own way. Fortunately, she is crate trained, so you can keep her safe and out of trouble when home alone or not able to supervise her. Having a playful canine companion can go a long way toward keeping her suitably entertained.

Allie is reported to be house trained. She is fine with other dogs and got along well with the cat in a previous home. She’s also behaved well around children, though she does like to jump up and hug them from time to time.

Think you can give Allie the forever home and structure she needs? Come meet her at the Meridian Canine Rescue during open hours.

Allie the dog is available for adoption through the Meridian Canine Rescue. Meridian Canine Rescue

Meet Grayson from Simply Cats

My name is Grayson and boy, have I had a rough road. A caretaker noticed me in the community cat colony she feeds daily. After observing me for several weeks, she determined I was a domesticated “teenage” kitten, who most likely had been dumped. She thought Simply Cats was the best place for me.

During my assessment, I favored my right front leg. I wouldn’t bear any weight on it and it was swollen and tender around my elbow so I ended up on kennel rest and had X-rays. It revealed that an injury to my leg had resulted in a piece of bone chipping off. They got me into surgery and the bones were joined with metal pins in the hope the bones would grow together after several weeks of rest.

Unfortunately, I had an adverse reaction to pain medication and had to be sedated again, followed by another surgery later to remove the pins. Overwhelmed, I became fearful and aggressive, hissing and swatting but received lots of TLC while resting in a kennel. Everyone went slowly and gently with me so I could stay calm and rebuild trust. I’ve made so much progress that I am now available for adoption.

To date, I have regained control of my leg, but it’s still recommended I be an indoor only cat. With lots of consistent training, I am much more approachable and have developed close bonds with those I trust. I just celebrated my first birthday and am hoping a wonderful new home comes my way soon. What a happy ending that would be after the journey I’ve had!