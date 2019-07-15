Meet the Treasure Valley Pets of the Week (July 15-July 21)

It can get hot inside your car. Here’s how to keep your kids and pets out of danger It doesn't take long for the temperature inside a car to reach dangerous levels. Sacramento Metro Fire offers ways to keep everyone safe. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK It doesn't take long for the temperature inside a car to reach dangerous levels. Sacramento Metro Fire offers ways to keep everyone safe.

Local pets are available for adoption in the Treasure Valley through the West Valley Humane Society, the Meridian Canine Rescue, Simply Cats and the Idaho Humane Society. Here are the featured pets from local rescue shelters this week:

Meet Mae from the Meridian Canine Rescue

Hi Everyone! My name is Mae, and I’m 2 years old. I’m a gorgeous girl who is very very sweet, but I need some help working on my manners. I’ve been through quite a few changes in my young life and need to find the person who is willing to take the time and patience to teach me the right way to do things.

I’m a smart gal, I just need some direction. I can get nervous around new people at first, but will start to play bow after some time spent with people. I get along with other doggies just great when we’re all off leash. Cats, not so much. I’ve never met kids, but I bet I’d like them — probably older kids who can deal with my size.

My previous mom took me to doggy day care a couple of times a week, and I did great! Wanna know what else? I know how to do stuff! Lots of stuff! I can ‘sit’, ‘stay’, ‘come’, ‘down’, ‘roll over’ and …. Wait for it …… I can wave! What?! See how smart I am?! I have lots of energy and would love a person or family that would include me in family activities like hiking and walks, and who knows, maybe even agility!

I’m high energy and would do well with lots of fun activities and enrichment with my new family. I love squeaky toys and tug toys the most. Have I mentioned I love car rides and can be vocal while riding with my people? Here’s the catch with me and other doggies. I have some challenges when I’m on a leash if I see another dog. I get nervous and anxious and don’t act very nice. I don’t mean to be this way, and like I said, I do great with other doggies when off leash, but this is something that my new person needs to be willing to work on with me.

I can be a little anxious when left alone for a long time. I am crate trained and that helps me to feel safe and secure. If kept engaged, given ‘tasks’ and a routine, I know I can do better. Routine and consistency is good for me, as is lots and lots of fun and playtime! If you’re looking for a high-energy gal that wants nothing more than to be loved and cherished (and included in all the fun and games), I’m your gal.

Mae is staying in foster care, so call 208-794-0944 to meet her.

Mae the dog is available for adoption through the Meridian Canine Rescue. Meridian Canine Rescue

Meet Jazz and Ptolemy from Simply Cats

We are 6-year-old siblings residing at Simply Cats for the second time. Our owner was devastated when she brought us here, but health concerns forced her hand. We have a dowry the size of Idaho that shows how spoiled we were.

Where you find one, you’ll find the other, hence why we’re a bonded pair. We would be miserable without each other so we’re searching for our forever home together. Our personalities differ a bit.

Here’s the scoop:

My name is Ptolemy, and I am super friendly and a talker! I love to play. Basically, wand toys are my thing. I also like to be brushed and prefer drinking water from the faucet. I do like to snuggle and groom my sister. She lets me because I’m the boss, but I’ll let her tell you a little bit about herself.

Ptolemy the cat is available for adoption as part of a bonded pair through Simply Cats. Simply Cats

My name is Jazz (short for Jasmine) and he is NOT the boss, I’m just laid back. I’ve been described as a lap cat. Pretty much, once I’m there, good luck getting me to move. I’m much quieter than my brother. I take things slow, you know, not jumping in with all four feet. I come out of my shell the more I get to know you and turn into a pretty intense snuggler. Also, catnip. Cuz’ who doesn’t love catnip? I’m beautiful. We both are, inside and out.

Jazz the cat is available for adoption as part of a bonded pair through Simply Cats. Simply Cats

Would you consider us for your home? We’re certain you’ll be amazed by our unique personalities and love for each other and our humans. We’ll be waiting for your decision in room nine.