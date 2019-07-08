Meet the Treasure Valley Pets of the Week (July 8-July 14)

They’re all so cute: Adopting a cat that’s right for you A boisterous household needs a confident cat. A quiet lifestyle will help shy cats blossom. Erika Parrish with Simply Cats, a cage-free no-kill shelter, gives advice on how to find the perfect cat for you to adopt. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A boisterous household needs a confident cat. A quiet lifestyle will help shy cats blossom. Erika Parrish with Simply Cats, a cage-free no-kill shelter, gives advice on how to find the perfect cat for you to adopt.

Local pets are available for adoption in the Treasure Valley through the West Valley Humane Society, the Meridian Canine Rescue, Simply Cats and the Idaho Humane Society. Here are the featured pets from local rescue shelters this week:

Meet Ginger from Simply Cats

I’m an independent type, but still enjoy being in a family. I like attention on my terms. I’m shy with new people, so it may take me awhile to warm up. If you lounge with a soft blanket, I may bless you with my presence. Sometimes I want to just sleep in your lap and be gently petted on my head. I’m pretty good about getting up and walking away when I’ve had enough human interaction. There’s a wand toy in my room at Simply Cats with a little mouse on it, and it’s so much fun to play with! If I’m not feeling up to cuddling, I’ll definitely feel up to playing!

Change has been really hard for me. If I had a choice, I’d be the only pet in my new home for the time being. It’s not that I’m a “princess,” per se, it’s just what I’m accustomed to, both in my previous home and at Simply Cats. OK, I might be a little bit of a princess. The staff recognizes my need for space and time to settle in, so I’ve been given that while I look for my forever humans. I’m yearning for a family that will love me from a distance, and respects and understands how much I value my alone time. If they can understand that about me, then I promise to show them just how sweet and cuddly I can be!