Meet the Treasure Valley Pets of the Week (July 1-July 7)

Local pets are available for adoption in the Treasure Valley through the West Valley Humane Society, the Meridian Canine Rescue and the Idaho Humane Society. Here are three featured pets from local rescue shelters:

Meet Lorna Hazel from Simply Cats

My name is Lorna Hazel and boy, have I had a ride. I was abandoned and pregnant. Luckily, someone found me who cared enough to take me to Simply Cats. I was able to have my babies in a safe, loving foster home. I loved being a mama and was good at it, too.

I started out this journey footloose and fancy free. I was outgoing and had a positive outlook about my future but the transition to the shelter has been a difficult one for me. I didn’t realize I would have to share a room with other cats. They just make me nervous and when I’m nervous, I can be quick to react, unintentionally. Hormones from pregnancy do not help one bit.

The staff at Simply Cats recognized the need for me to have my own space. However, in a shelter with communal rooms, that means residing in blue kennels in the lobby. Loud noises can make me skittish so with all the people coming and going, I tend to tuck away rather than asking for attention. I know that my motherly attitude will improve with time, but for now, I’m looking to be the only pet in the home. That doesn’t have to be the case forever but it would mean a lot to me to create my own safe space first.

Also, a quieter home would help me transition much easier, just prepare yourself for my awesome headbutts. One on one, I’m loving, confident, and affectionate. Do you think you could come give me a soft,“hello,” and see if my beautiful, authentic self won’t make you my person? It would mean a lot and I’ve been told I’m deserving of a loving home.

Lorna Hazel is available for adoption through Simply Cats. Simply Cats

Meet Moose from the Meridian Canine Rescue

High-spirited, talkative, playful, inquisitive, smart — Moose is quite the character, and we’ve really enjoyed getting to know this young boy. He has an affectionate side — and a stubborn side. He’s confident, but he can also be shy.

Moose is a young pup (a little over a year old) who’s still figuring out life and who just wants to please. According to his previous rescue, Moose’s favorite thing is playing trick and treat. That is, he does a trick and you give him a treat. This boy was in training for several months and learned all kinds of wonderful things: leash manners, sit, shake, lay, crate, recall. And sure, sometimes he chooses not to come when called — but not because he doesn’t understand what you’re asking.

He would just rather play the “come get me” game. Moose LOVES to play. At first he wasn’t too sure about playing with other dogs, but he eventually made canine friends and learned how to participate in play groups. As long as his furry friend is about his size, Moose is behaves well. No small animals for this big dude.

Moose prefers calmer, older kids and likes to talk to his people, but he’s not good with cats. He was a true gentleman at large, busy adoption events in Texas. When meeting new people in new places, he can act shy. Given some time to adjust, he’s a total leaner who loves butt scratches and seems convinced that he’s a lap dog. Who wants a walking buddy with a heart of gold? Come meet Moose at MCR during our open hours.