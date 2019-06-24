Meet the Treasure Valley Pets of the Week (June 24-June 30)

Do you have pets? You may want to consider this Fourth of July plan. Actor Edward James Olmos and his four-legged friend Moe want you to know that for animals, fireworks aren't festive — they're frightening and sometimes fatal. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Actor Edward James Olmos and his four-legged friend Moe want you to know that for animals, fireworks aren't festive — they're frightening and sometimes fatal.

Local pets are available for adoption in the Treasure Valley through the West Valley Humane Society, the Meridian Canine Rescue and the Idaho Humane Society. Here are three featured pets from local rescue shelters:

Meet Paisley from Simply Cats

My name is Paisley. I have been at Simply Cats for over 7 months now, and I am so ready to go home! My previous owner’s grandson was moving in and guess what? Yep, he’s allergic to cats. I can have personal space issues so I like to set boundaries. I mean, who doesn’t? I’ll hang out by you but won’t always seek out tons of petting or lap time.

I’m not likely to turn down head or chin scratches, though. I just like to sniff you first to make sure you’re OK. I like horizontal scratching surfaces and boxes to sit in, regardless of their size. I’m also part of this really cool program called Cat Pawsitive Pro, where I’m learning how to do fun things like high fives, fist bump, sit, weave through cones, and even go into a carrier on cue. It’s pretty cute to watch me do this, if I’m being honest. I hear the staff and volunteers talking all the time about how smart I am. Feel free to visit me at the shelter so I can show you what I can do!

I have roommates and we get along just fine. I can get sad sometimes when I see them get adopted. I mean, I’m happy for them but I’d like to find a home, too. One where I can just be my silly self. You’ll find me in Room 7 at Simply Cats, but hopefully not for long!

Paisley the cat is available for adoption through Simply Cats. Simply Cats

Meet Buddy Boy from the Meridian Canine Rescue

Buddy Boy asks for very little in life — homemade organic chicken dinners, a plush and velvety bed with at least two blankets, an abundance of toys with a variety of textures and squeakers for chewing, a minimum of one scent-filled walk per day, a neck massage every evening with firm but gentle pressure, a good and hearty butt scratch every morning.

It’s really just the simple things, you know? All kidding aside, Buddy Boy is pretty low maintenance. He likes attention, but he’s more than willing to do his own thing. And while he totally and unabashedly enjoys his creature comforts, he’s not going to be snobby about it. Any toy will do.

And walks don’t have to be marathon level. He’s not a diva, you know. Buddy Boy is a grownup dog who appreciates adult activities. Like watching TV and napping. He’s 7 years old, and while he knows exercise is important for his figure, he also knows how to stop and smell the roses. If you need a Netflix buddy, a morning walking partner, or a recipe taste tester, then you should come meet Buddy Boy.

He’s looking for a home with low-key adults, maybe another mature dog, and an easygoing schedule that allows for plenty of cuddle time. Buddy Boy may be ‘slow to warm up’ but once he does he will be the best boy ever! He’s available through the Meridian Canine Rescue.