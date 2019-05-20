Meet the Treasure Valley’s Pets of the Week (May 20-26)

Idaho Humane Society

Local pets are available for adoption in the Treasure Valley through the West Valley Humane Society, the Meridian Canine Rescue and the Idaho Humane Society. Here are three featured pets from local rescue shelters:

Meet Houdini from the Idaho Humane Society

Houdini is a 2-year-old, 11-pound male domestic shorthair mix. It was difficult for us to get a good photo of him because he wanted non-stop pets and attention! If you’re looking for a loving, affectionate boy, then Houdini would be the perfect fit for you.

Because Houdini was brought to the shelter as a stray we, unfortunately, do not know how he is with children or other animals. He has a friendly personality, though, so hopefully he’ll do well in just about any home. Just be sure to monitor introductions!

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

You can find Houdini (#41359238) in Cattery Kennel 16 at the Idaho Humane Society, 4775 Dorman St. The shelter is open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Houdini the cat is available for adoption through the Idaho Humane Society. Idaho Humane Society

Meet Archer from the Meridian Canine Rescue

Calling all yogis! Archer would like to practice yoga with you. His best stance is downward facing dog.

Kidding aside, this little one really does have the most perfect playbow. And he really, really wants a loyal human companion. Cuddly, affectionate, and so eager to please, Archer would be the most devoted sidekick ever. He loves to be with his people.

Here’s the thing, though: Archer needs someone he can rely on. Someone to help him gain confidence and learn new skills. He’s a shy one, and while he likes nothing more than cuddles and loves with his people, it takes him a while to trust new humans. Archer’s previous guardians surrendered him to Meridian Canine Rescue because they couldn’t manage his fear and anxiety. While we know that Archer has gotten along with kids and dogs in the past, we think that he would do best in a home with dog-savvy family members.

He’s pretty clear about letting us know when he’s stressed out or scared, and we want to make sure that he goes home with people and animals who can respect his communications. So, what do you think? Do you have the time to get to know Archer? Are you good at reading body language? If so, bring the whole family in to meet him during our open hours.

Archer the dog is available for adoption from the Meridian Canine Rescue. Meridian Canine Rescue

Meet Bandit from the West Valley Humane Society

Bandit arrived at the shelter for the second time as a 10-month-old puppy in late March. This time is owner did not come to get him.

He is now looking for a new home that will make a lifetime commitment to Bandit. Bandit is a happy, playful working breed pup that will need a “job” to do. This could include agility, fly ball, Frisbee, etc. He loves playing tug and is great at running after balls.

Bandit is smart! He knows auto-sit for treats and was easy to train with a clicker to not jump up. Training will be fun, quick and rewarding. Mental enrichment is just as important as daily exercise!

Bandit has been friendly with people and other dogs at the shelter. He would love a home where he is allowed to live indoors with his people. He will also need a secure containment area to keep him safe from wandering. Don’t let this active puppy grow up in the shelter.

Bandit’s adoption fee includes neuter, vaccines and microchip. He is ready to go home today. Meet Bandit and all other adoptables at the West Valley Humane Society shelter, 5801 Graye Lane, Caldwell, any Monday - Saturday, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.