Meet the Treasure Valley Pets of the Week (March 17-22)

West Valley Humane Society’s Piper
Piper is a spayed 5-year-old, 67-pound Catahoula Leopard dog blend. Piper arrived at the shelter in early January because her owner could not care for her anymore. She only lived outdoors, but is showing us that she kennels well. She stays quiet and calm. She would love a cat-free home where she can live indoors with her people. She acts like a low-confidence dog but is as sweet as can be. She needs a patient owner who can expose her to the world around her. Check out this video that shows one of Piper’s favorite activities, running in yards.
Piper’s adoption fee of $150 includes spay, current vaccines and microchip. She is ready to go home today! Come meet Piper at West Valley Humane Society, 5801 Graye Lane, Caldwell, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Learn about her and other adoptable pets at www.westvalleyhumanesociety.org.
Meridian Canine Rescue’s Mae
I’m a 2-year-old gorgeous girl who is very, very sweet, but I need some help working on my manners. I’ve been through quite a few changes in my young life and need to find the person who is willing to take the time and patience to teach me the right way to do things. I’m a smart gal; I just need some direction. I can get nervous around new people at first but will start to play bow after some time spent with people. I get along with other doggies just great when we’re all off leash.
Cats? Not so much. I’ve never met kids, but I bet I’d like them — probably older kids who can deal with my size. My previous mommy took me to doggy day care a couple of times a week, and I did great! I can ‘sit’, ‘stay’, ‘come’, ‘down’, ‘roll over’ and …. Wait for it …… I can wave! What?! See how smart I am?! I have lots of energy and would love a person or family that would include me in activities like hiking and walks, and, who knows? Maybe even agility!
I’m high energy and would do well with lots of enrichment with my new family. I love squeaky toys and tug toys the most. Have I mentioned I love car rides and can be very vocal while riding with my people? Here’s the catch with me and other doggies: I have some challenges when I’m on a leash if I see another dog. I get nervous and anxious and don’t act very nice. I can also be a little anxious when left alone for a long time. I am crate trained, and that helps me to feel safe and secure ‘cause it’s like my own little apartment and safe space. If kept engaged, given ‘tasks’ and a routine, I know I can do better. If you’re looking for a high energy gal that wants nothing more than to be loved and cherished (and included in all the fun and games), I’m your gal. I’m staying in foster care, so call 208-794-0944 if you’d like to meet me!
