View the Treasure Valley’s pets of the week (March 10-15)

Meridian Canine Rescue’s Nitro
It’s Nitro! He’s 2-3 years old, he’s got adorable long legs like a supermodel, and he’s bound and determined to win you over with his special brand of charm. Nitro is available for adoption at the Meridian Canine Rescue during open hours. A transfer from Texas via Project Freedom Ride, Nitro is still making friends here and letting us know what he likes and dislikes.
Until we learn more about him ourselves, we’ll just pass along the information from his previous rescue: “Nitro is such a friendly and sweet little guy! He loves to get loved on and show you affection. Nitro gets along with other dogs great and children. Nitro is crate trained and housetrained. Nitro will do great in almost any home! He loves everyone and is a really easy guy.” See? He sounds perfect, right? Nitro was previously staying in a foster home with dogs and children, so if you want a little man to add to your family, he might just be the one.
West Valley Humane Society’s Daisy
She is an 11-year-old, 80-pound gentle Doberman Pinscher blend that arrived at the shelter as a stray for the second time in early February. This time her owner did not show up to take her home. Daisy is now looking for a cat-free retirement home full of soft beds and lots of love! She is a total sweetheart!
She is mellow, yet alert and happy to greet her people. She should be fine with kids, and has done well with other dogs in the shelter. She would be a perfect addition for an older person. Staff and volunteers have noticed that she is housetrained, easy on leash, and will walk right next to your when she is off-leash. Watch Daisy prance when she plays in the yard. Daisy will require a home where she is allowed to live indoors with her family and a secure containment area to keep her safe from wandering.
Daisy’s adoption fee of $80 includes spay, current vaccines, and microchip. She is ready to go home today! Come meet Daisy at West Valley Humane Society, 5801 Graye Lane, Caldwell, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., Monday - Saturday.
