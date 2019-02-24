Canyon County Pet of the Week: Mason

Mason, 8, is a happy, bouncy, friendly 16-pound dog who arrived at the shelter as a stray in early January.
Although he entered the shelter with some “stranger-danger,” he now knows that people are good. When he’s not running the yards just excited to be out playing, he loves to curl up in your lap.
Mason currently shares his kennel with other little dogs, and will probably be OK with cats too.
Mason’s adoption fee includes neuter, current vaccines, and microchip. He is ready to go home today.
Come meet Mason at West Valley Humane Society, 5801 Graye Lane in Caldwell, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Learn about him and other adoptable pets at westvalleyhumanesociety.org.
