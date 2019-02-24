Ada County Pet of the Week: Snowball

Snowball, 3, is an eight-pound spayed female Domestic Mediumhair. She was brought to the shelter as a stray but is very friendly with people. When you open up her kennel door, she’ll perk right up and begin chirping and meowing to get your attention. Snowball is an affectionate cat who enjoys head rubs, rump scratches, and chasing after toys on a string. We are unsure about how she is with other animals or children, so be sure to monitor introductions.
You can find Snowball (#40581217 in Cattery Kennel 04 at the Idaho Humane Society, 4775 Dorman St. in Boise. We are open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information about Snowball or other adoptable pets, go to idahohumanesociety.org.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Idaho Statesman
#ReadLocal
Comments