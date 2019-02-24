Meridian Pet of the Week: Tiger

Tiger, 7, is ready for a fresh start. He spent his whole life living on a nearby reservation, so he’s been through a lot of change lately. This little champ is eager to make friends — but, gosh, people are scary sometimes. He wants attention, then he doesn’t. He’ll come jump on your lap, but please keep your hands to yourself. In time, we think that Tiger will blossom with people who respect his space and earn his trust.
At his last home, Tiger did spend some time inside, but we aren’t sure if he’s house- or crate-trained. He was around other dogs and might do well with another dog friend in the future. Because he was just neutered here, we haven’t introduced him to any other pups yet. Due to his timid nature, we don’t recommend young kids at this time.
If you have the time and patience to become Tiger’s friend, come visit him at MCR during our open hours.
To meet Tiger and other adoptable pets, come to the Meridian Canine Rescue and fill out an application. The rescue’s location is 501 E. Scenery Lane in Meridian. Hours are noon to 5 p.m., Thursday through Sunday. Call 208-794-0944 or go to meridianrescue.org.
