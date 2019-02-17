Ada County Pet of the Week: Dottie

Dottie, 11 months, is a 39-pound spayed female Australian Cattle Dog mix. This loving pup has been in our shelter and a foster home since late November. Dottie can be a little shy when you first meet her, but she truly loves people and her friendly nature outweighs the shyness. We think she would do well in an active family environment.
When Dottie was first brought to our shelter, she had some difficulty walking and underwent an orthopedic FHO surgery to alleviate her hip pain. She has been recovering nicely and our shelter veterinarians feel that she is finally ready to be adopted. Future adopters will need to monitor her recovery and watch her activity levels. Our shelter veterinarian would be more than happy to discuss the healing and recheck process for Dottie.
If you are interested in meeting Dottie (#40249100) you can find her in Kennel 418 at our shelter, 4775 Dorman St. in Boise. We are open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information about Dottie or other adoptable pets, go to idahohumanesociety.org.
