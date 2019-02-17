Canyon County Pet of the Week: Ozzy

Ozzy, 9, is a 59-pound Labrador Retriever blend who arrived at the shelter on New Year’s Day after his owner moved out of state and left him alone outside in a fenced area to fend for himself. Fortunately, the neighbors noticed him and brought him to the shelter.
Ozzy is in the running for the “best companion” dog. He is a sweet, calm, affectionate pup who deserves to be spoiled. He likes to be by your side and is easy to handle on leash. Ozzy takes treats gently and is eager to please. He has done well with other dogs at the shelter. Ozzy appears to be house-trained and likely not cat-friendly.
Ozzy says, “Out with the old, in with the new. My heart hurts a little but I would feel much better with you.”
Ozzy’s special adoption fee includes surgically corrected ‘cherry eye,’ neuter, current vaccines, and microchip. He is ready to go home today.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Idaho Statesman
#ReadLocal
Come meet Ozzy at West Valley Humane Society, 5801 Graye Lane in Caldwell, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Learn about him and other adoptable pets at westvalleyhumanesociety.org.
Comments