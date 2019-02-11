Meridian Pet of the Week: Max

Max, 2, thinks kennels are for sissies. He would much rather be running and playing and exploring and sniffing and wrestling — basically anything that works his mind and body is good with Max. This fella is super affectionate (in an in-your-face kind of way), and he wants to be included in whatever fun things you’re doing. Who loves outdoor activities? Anyone? Because Max here would most definitely like to join you. He’s ready for adventures all day, every day.
Max was adopted from MCR in the spring and recently made his way back to us. He had been in the care of a family with kids ages 12 and 13. The family reports that he’s very affectionate, loyal, loving, and protective with the people he knows. Max is nervous around anyone new (human or dog), and he shows his fear and anxiety by barking and warning the newcomer off. We’ll need to make sure that whoever takes Max home understands dog body language and is willing to help him through his stranger danger issues.
Max is a bright, goofy, and incredibly fun guy. He has a larger-than-life personality, and we’re completely smitten with him. If you’re looking for a happy pup, with a sensitive side, then Max is your man.
To meet Max and other adoptable pets, come to the Meridian Canine Rescue and fill out an application. The rescue’s location is 501 E. Scenery Lane in Meridian. Hours are noon to 5 p.m., Thursday through Sunday. Call 208-794-0944 or go to meridianrescue.org.
