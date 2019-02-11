Canyon County Pet of the Week: Boss

Boss, 1-1/2, is a healthy, 60-pound unique blend that deserves more than spending his puppyhood in a shelter.
Boss arrived at the shelter as a stray in early October 2018. He was adopted and returned almost immediately because his family wasn’t prepared for training a high-energy puppy. Fortunately, Boss is smart, food-motivated, and eager to please his people, so training to help him learn better boundaries will be fun and rewarding.
Boss’ adopters shared that he is a great dog, very active, and loving. He is house-trained and has moderate vocalization. They mentioned that he enjoys car rides, running, toys, tug and walks. He is curious about everything, but seemed afraid of being alone. Boss is calm in his shelter kennel, so will likely be able to be crate-trained. Boss loves his squeaker toys and will entertain himself. Check out this video of him playing with toys and with a family. https://youtu.be/csUbsVg95Dc
Because Boss’ default moves are jumping up at you to get your attention to play, daily exercise is the key for this guy. He will need some reminders on how to walk well on a loose leash too. Boss has not lived with other animals, but has done well with other dogs at the shelter. Boss would love an active home where he is allowed to live indoors with his people and a securely fenced yard to keep him safe from wandering. Because of his energy level, a home with kids 8+ years old would be best.
Boss’ special adoption fee of $80 and includes neuter, current vaccines, and microchip. He is ready to go home today.
Come meet Boss at West Valley Humane Society, 5801 Graye Lane in Caldwell, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Learn about him and other adoptable pets at westvalleyhumanesociety.org.
Comments