Ada County Pet of the Week: Gatsby

Gatsby, 4, is a 12-pound neutered male Domestic Longhair mix.
He was adopted in 2015 as a kitten then returned about a week ago when his previous owners moved away.
Gatsby is a beautiful cat with a gentle, easy-going disposition. He’s not the kind of cat who will greet you at the front of his kennel door, but he does enjoy gentle pets and affection. He didn’t mind us reaching inside his cubby-hole to give him some head scratches and he began to purr almost immediately. Gatsby doesn’t mind being left alone for periods of time but will come looking for you when he wants attention. Future adopters should keep in mind that Gatsby will need regular brushing to help keep his fur healthy and fluffy-looking.
Gatsby (#24796410) is available for adoption in Cattery Kennel 100 at our shelter, 4775 Dorman St. in Boise. We are open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information about Gatsby or other adoptable pets, go to idahohumanesociety.org.
