Meridian Pet of the Week: Penny

Penny, 10, is beautiful and perfect and lovely and the best dog ever. You’ll want to meet her for sure.
Although Penny’s records indicate that she’s 10 years old, her behavior would place her at about 6 years of age. She’s older and wiser — but boy, can this girl party. Her previous family reports that she can run like the wind. And we’ve seen how much Penny loves long jaunts in the park, playtime in the yard, and physical activity in general. Let’s just say she’s middle-aged and physically fit, and call it good.
Penny previously lived with a family with kids. They reported that she and the 6-year-old human weren’t the best match for each other. Despite Penny’s clear communications and the parents’ attempts to supervise and intervene, the two were not doing well together. We’re looking for a family with older kids (10+) who can respect what Penny is telling them. This girl seems to be fairly obvious in her signals. She would appreciate someone who can recognize what she’s saying and give her the space she needs.
We were told that she is house-trained. She’s also very food-motivated, so she’d be happy to learn other tricks from you. We were also told that Penny behaved fairly well around other dogs while she was cared for by her family, but as far as we know, she hasn’t lived with one.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Penny has been quite social and eager to meet human friends at MCR. Easy to walk, easy to love — Penny is the perfect companion for an active family. Come on in to meet her.
To meet Penny and other adoptable pets, come to the Meridian Canine Rescue and fill out an application. The rescue’s location is 501 E. Scenery Lane in Meridian. Hours are noon to 5 p.m., Thursday through Sunday. Call 208-794-0944 or go to meridianrescue.org.
Comments