Canyon County Pet of the Week: Diamond

Diamond, 1-1/2, is a 50-pound wigglebutt with the built-in eyeliner who arrived at the shelter as a stray and was adopted during the 12 Strays of Christmas promotion. Unfortunately, her adopters never came to pick her up.
Diamond is a unique pup in that she can be calm and loving, but she is also a player. She is a lap-lover/leaner/kisser, but loves playing with toys (see video https://youtu.be/JP0W5OTHWlc). She has a gentle mouth when taking treats. She is house-trained and good on a leash.
Diamond is dog-friendly, but a home without cats or chickens is best. Diamond has done well with bigger kids, but will require a home with kids 5+ years old.
Diamond is special in another way. She has fairly severe luxating patellas, meaning her knee caps don’t stay where they are supposed to. She may develop arthritis early in life. We recommend exercises such as sit-to-stand and slow walks up a gentle incline in a harness to encourage pushing off from her hind limbs to build up muscle mass.
Diamond’s adoption fee is 50 percent off and includes spay, current vaccines, and microchip. She is ready to go home today.
Come meet Diamond at West Valley Humane Society, 5801 Graye Lane in Caldwell, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Learn about her and other adoptable pets at westvalleyhumanesociety.org.
