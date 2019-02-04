Ada County Pet of the Week: Shadow

Shadow, 2, is a 68-pound neutered male Labrador Retriever mix. This handsome boy arrived at IHS about a month ago as a transfer from an overcrowded shelter in Texas. He’s a goofy, lovable dog who enjoys being close to his favorite humans. Shadow sat very nicely for treats while we took his picture and he gave us plenty of kisses when we knelt down next to him.
Shadow will be best in an active home that can provide him with lots of exercise and mental stimulation. He responds well to training that focuses on positive reinforcement and he is willing to please. He already knows some commands and appears to be house-trained, but he does need a little bit of work on his leash skills. He’s just so eager to explore the world.
While Shadow loves to play with other dogs for the most part, he has a tough time with dogs that are pushy or try to challenge him. A dog-to-dog introduction is required if you have another canine at home. Shadow does have a tendency to resource guard his toys and food, so please keep this in mind. Because of his resource-guarding, he needs a home with adults only or children who are at least 12-years-old. It is important that Shadow lives indoors with his family. Not only will he become bored and destructive if left alone outside, but he is also very crafty and can figure out how to jump a fence.
You can find Shadow (#40423121) in Kennel 426 at the Idaho Humane Society, 4775 Dorman St. in Boise. The shelter is open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information about Shadow or other adoptable pets, go to idahohumanesociety.org.
