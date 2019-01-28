Meridian Pet of the Week: Boots

Boots, 1, is a gorgeous young man that will totally melt your heart.
Boots came to Meridian Canine Rescue from one of our partner shelters. He is a fearful dog, and he had a hard time finding adopters. Here’s his story:
Originally cared for by an older couple, Boots came from a home with several other dogs. None of the dogs were well socialized; all were fearful. Boots was the only one surrendered at the time. Apparently, the dogs spent a lot of time in the home and in the basement and were let out to potty in an outdoor kennel. Boots has been good at holding his bladder sometimes, but he’ll need continued house-training in his forever home.
When he got to the previous shelter, Boots was very scared. He eventually warmed up to a few employees: following them around and soliciting attention. With most people, Boots can come across as aloof. He gets scared when forced into new situations and will need time to acclimate to a new home and people.
Boots does get along with other dogs, but he apparently didn’t like to share his food with the puppies at his first home. (He doesn’t mind people being around his food, though.) He is not super comfortable with other dogs his size, especially when they’re in his space. And he tries to herd puppies around. Boots would likely be better suited to an adult dog friend who’s smaller than him (Boots weighs about 40 pounds). He ignored the house cat at the last shelter, so he may do just fine with a feline companion.
Boots is now staying in a foster home with our wonderful volunteer, Cherry. She has provided him with many forts made out of blankets and cushions, and he certainly appreciates the comfort of so many safe spaces. Despite preferring to hide in forts and under desks, Boots is not too crazy about crates. He’ll need some help learning how to stay in one.
According to Cherry, Boots “has the cutest sneezes, runs in his dreams, and likes to lick toes.” He’s stopped hiding long enough to run a few zoomies, and after a couple of tentative examinations of the sofa, he’s decided that’s definitely the place to be.
Who wants to give this timid fella a chance? We have a feeling there are many more zoomies in his future, and we look forward to Boots blossoming with the right family. Call us if you’d like to meet him.
To meet Boots and other adoptable pets, come to the Meridian Canine Rescue and fill out an application. The rescue’s location is 501 E. Scenery Lane in Meridian. Hours are noon to 5 p.m., Thursday through Sunday. Call 208-794-0944 or go to meridianrescue.org.
