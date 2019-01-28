Canyon County Pet of the Week: Ella

Ella, 1-1/2, is a sweet, brown-eyed, 64-pound Black Labrador Retriever beauty with a model physique.
Ella arrived at the shelter as a stray, was immediately adopted, but then returned. Her return was the result of owners not giving her the active lifestyle and mental enrichment that she — or most any dog — needs.
Ella is very smart and loving. We think that she will bond quickly with her new family. Because Ella prefers routine and not too much chaos, she would do best in a home with only one or two older kids.
Ella already knows auto-sit, down, come and go potty. She loves going on walks or sleeping on the bed with you. She is calm during her body massages. We’ve seen her play fetch with a Frisbee. Ella is house-trained but may not be crate-trained.
Ella’s adoption fee includes spay, current vaccines, and microchip. She is ready to go home today.
Come meet Ella at West Valley Humane Society, 5801 Graye Lane in Caldwell, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Learn about her and other adoptable pets at westvalleyhumanesociety.org.
