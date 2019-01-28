Ada County Pet of the Week: Peaches

Peaches, 2, is a 10-pound spayed female Domestic Shorthair. And what a fitting name, because this gal really is a peach. This sweet girl was found as a stray off of Horseshoe Bend but it looks as though she is used to living in a cozy home. She’s got a little extra “fluff” on her and is comfortable with meeting new people. Although Peaches is a little overwhelmed in the shelter environment, she enjoys having cattery visitors — especially if they give her lots of head rubs. Peaches will be best in a home with no other felines. We are unsure about how she is with other dogs, but she will hopefully do well with canines who are cat-savvy. Peaches should be fine with children, so long as they are gentle and respectful.
Peaches (#39498675) is available for adoption in the Cattery “Birdcage” Kennel at the Idaho Humane Society, 4775 Dorman St. in Boise. The shelter is open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information about Peaches or other adoptable animals, go to idahohumanesociety.org.
