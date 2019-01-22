Meridian Pet of the Week: Russell

Russell, 1, is gorgeous and perfect and just a little on the needy side. If you’re interested in saving someone’s life and helping out a dog who’s considered special needs, then you want to meet Russell.
Russell is deaf but can still understand and learn. Russell has a weird eye but can still (kind of) see. He practically drips enthusiasm and love, so with the right person, we know that Russell will be able to conquer the world.
He’s young, and yet Russell has been through a couple of homes already. In his most recent home, Russell’s canine friend tried to “dominate” him. We know that some of their conflicts were related to food and other resources, so while we think that Russell could learn to do well with another dog friend, we also know that, realistically, he will need some help. His previous guardian says that he’s scared and timid when he’s out and meeting newcomers — and we’ve certainly seen that here.
This beautiful boy is kid-friendly; in fact, he really loves children. Would you be willing to open up your hearts and homes to Russell? In exchange, he promises to love you forever.
To meet Russell and other adoptable pets, come to the Meridian Canine Rescue and fill out an application. The rescue’s location is 501 E. Scenery Lane in Meridian. Hours are noon to 5 p.m., Thursday through Sunday. Call 208-794-0944 or go to meridianrescue.org.
