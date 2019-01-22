Canyon County Pet of the Week: Dapper Dan

Dapper Dan, 3, is a 66-pound stylin’ dude who’s sure to be a head turner at your next cocktail party. He arrived at the shelter as a stray at the end of November. A family appreciated his good looks, and he was adopted quickly. He was returned because the landlord did not allow him.
Dapper Dan travels well and is compatible with both people and other dogs. He remains calm and quiet in his kennel, so is likely crate-trained. He walks well on leash. He is house-trained. He has a gentle mouth when he takes treats. He enjoys playing fetch that turns into keep away and getting massages.
Dapper Dan’s special discount adoption fee includes current vaccines, microchip, and neuter surgery. He is ready to go home today.
Come meet Dapper Dan at West Valley Humane Society, 5801 Graye Lane in Caldwell, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Learn about him and other adoptable pets at westvalleyhumanesociety.org.
