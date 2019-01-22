Ada County Pet of the Week: Khali

Khali, 5, is a 70-pound spayed female Pitbull mix. The best way to describe Khali is a giant lapdog with a heart of gold. She has an incredibly calm demeanor and appears to be very easygoing. She loves belly rubs and being close to her humans. She’ll crawl onto your lap if you let her. Khali has a playful streak that comes out when she’s chasing after her soft, squishy toys. She enjoys going for walks on the leash so use this to your advantage to help her shed a few pounds. Playing fetch in the back yard will help also. Khali knows some basic commands but, since she will need to live inside your home, go with her to a good obedience class and teach her more. Khali will need a cat-free home as well as a dog introduction at our shelter before going home with another canine. She was recently attacked by another dog and because it was unprovoked she has, understandably, become wary of other canines. We have no information about her interaction with children but she is mellow and so may do well with respectful children. Khali is a lovable girl who is ready to find a forever family to call her own.
Khali (#40529286) is available for adoption in Kennel 416 at the Idaho Humane Society, 4775 Dorman St. in Boise. The shelter is open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information about Khali or other adoptable animals, go to idahohumanesociety.org.
