Ada County Pet of the Week: Blackbear

Blackbear, 5, is a 10-1/2-pound neutered male Domestic Shorthair. This sleek cat looks like a miniature panther. And he’s got the heart of one too. He loves to explore his surroundings, perch in high places, and “hunt” for his toys. Dangle a string or toss a catnip mouse across the room and watch him go. Our favorite part about Blackbear though is just how gentle and affectionate he is. He is comfortable with being held and absolutely loves receiving scratches behind his ears and along his cheeks.
Blackbear was found as a stray and acts eager to be out of his kennel and hanging out with new human friends. He’ll reach through his kennel bars to tap you on the arm and let you know that he would like some attention, please.
You can find Blackbear (#40085680) in Cattery Kennel 14 at the Idaho Humane Society, 4775 Dorman St. in Boise. The shelter is open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information about Blackbear or other adoptable animals, go to idahohumanesociety.org.
