Canyon County Pet of the Week: Scooter

Scooter, 12, entered the shelter through no fault of his own. His owner had to move and elected to give up his faithful, Shepherd/Harrier blend companion. Scooter doesn’t deserve to spend his days on the concrete floor of the shelter.
Scooter is very loving and thinks that he is a small lap dog. He loves attention. He is good with small or medium-sized dogs. He has never been around children, and, because of his age, we are looking for a family with kids over 5-years-old.
Scooter is partially house-trained and crate-trained, but would prefer to be lounging out of the crate. He knows sit, down, come and stay.
Scooter adoption fee includes current vaccines, microchip, and neuter surgery before he goes home.
Come meet Scooter at West Valley Humane Society, 5801 Graye Lane in Caldwell, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Learn about him and other adoptable pets at westvalleyhumanesociety.org.
