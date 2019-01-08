Ada County Pet of the Week: Jude

Jude, 6, is a 98-pound spayed female German Shepherd mix. This gentle giant is one of the sweetest cuddlebugs you’ll ever meet. She loves to give kisses, lean up against her human friends, and will try to crawl onto your lap if you let her.
Jude appears to be house-trained, knows “sit” and “shake” with both paws, rides well in a car, and enjoys going for walks on the leash. She does fairly well on the leash but can pull a little bit if there’s an interesting smell on the ground. Jude does well with meeting new people but we, unfortunately, do not know how she is with kids or animals. She doesn’t bark at other dogs outside or pull to meet them, so she may do well with another dog at home. It is always a good idea to bring any children or other canines to the shelter to do a dog introduction before bringing a new pup home.
Jude is a bit overweight so potential adopters should be prepared to get her on a healthy, nutritious diet and spend ample time playing and exercising her every day.
You can find Jude (#40389019) in Kennel 401 at the Idaho Humane Society, 4775 Dorman St. in Boise. We are open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information about Jude or other adoptable pets, go to idahohumanesociety.org.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments