Meridian Pet of the Week: Charlie

Charlie, 8-9, is about ready for active retirement. He loves to play fetch, he enjoys exercise as much as the next dog (in Charlie’s opinion, it’s always a good time for a nice, long walk), but he also knows how to settle and calm down. Who can resist that smiling face and those gorgeous gray whiskers? Our Charlie is a distinguished gentleman — and he’s only gotten better with age.
Charlie was surrendered because his guardian experienced a change in his living situation and could no longer care for him. Due to the allergies of a family member, Charlie has been an outdoor dog for the past few years now. He’s used to a kennel and a dog door in the garage, but the guardian reports that he is housetrained. Apparently, he’s been known to dig a little hole now and then in the yard when he’s bored. We’re told that Charlie has not interacted much with cats but that he loves to play with other dogs. He has sometimes done well with children, though the guardian reports that Charlie doesn’t seem very interested in them.
Here at MCR, we’ve introduced him to dogs around his size, and while he’s friendly, Charlie is also socially skilled enough to tell younger dogs when they’re being too rough or when playtime should end. As for kids, Charlie has made it pretty clear in meet-and-greets that he would prefer older children, so we’re looking for a family with kids who are at least 12 years of age. If you’re interested in Charlie, bring the whole family in to meet him during our open hours.
To meet Charlie and other adoptable dogs, come to the Meridian Canine Rescue and fill out an application. The rescue’s location is 501 E. Scenery Lane in Meridian. Hours are noon to 5 p.m., Thursday through Sunday. Call 208-794-0944 or go to meridianrescue.org.
