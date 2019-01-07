Canyon County Pet of the Week: Kenai

Kenai, 3, is a 68-pound happy guy who was turned into the shelter by his owner in mid-October because they weren’t able to have him at their new house. He is now looking for an active forever family who has someone home a lot.
Kenai is easygoing, friendly and playful towards young kids and loves the ladies. He tries to be a lap dog. He enjoys car rides, running, toys, fetch, tug, walk and water. Kenai knows ‘sit’ and “down.’ He is house-trained and likes an indoor/outdoor environment. He is crate and leash trained.
Kenai lived with another dog, but he does not do well with male dogs or any small animals, including cats. Bring any other family dogs to meet Kenai. To keep his skin and weight in check, Kenai is on a grain-free diet.
Kenai’s special adoption fee of $80 includes current vaccines, microchip and neuter. He is ready to go home today.
Come meet Kenai at West Valley Humane Society, 5801 Graye Lane in Caldwell, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Learn about him and other adoptable pets at westvalleyhumanesociety.org.
