Canyon County Pet of the Week: Dudley

Dudley, 1-1/2, is a handsome 59-pound bully blend that may even have a little Shar Pei in his family. He has been patiently waiting for a home since the end of September after his owner abandoned him.
He is happy, sweet, and dog-friendly. He has plenty of energy to be your companion on any of your adventures, but also enjoys people-watching, massages and cuddle time. He was fine enjoying a warm bath on a cold day.
Dudley’s adoption fee includes current vaccines, neuter and microchip.
Come meet Dudley at West Valley Humane Society, 5801 Graye Lane in Caldwell, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Learn about him and other adoptable pets at westvalleyhumanesociety.org.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Comments