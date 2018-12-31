Ada County Pet of the Week: Onyx

Onyx, 6, is a 10-pound neutered male Turkish Van/Domestic Mediumhair mix.
This handsome fellow was transferred to the Idaho Humane Society and he enjoys having guests in the shelter cattery. He enjoys gentle pets, head rubs, and will “talk” to whoever is petting him. It doesn’t take much to get Onyx purring. He is an affectionate boy who is ready to become your new best friend. He’s already been neutered and can go home today.
You can find Onyx (#40287724) in Cattery Kennel 113 at the Idaho Humane Society, 4775 Dorman St. in Boise. The shelter is open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. However, they will be closed all of New Year’s Day and will be closing early at 3 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. For more information about Onyx or other adoptable pets, go to idahohumanesociety.org.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Comments