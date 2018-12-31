Meridian Pet of the Week: Amelia

Amelia, 4, is a transfer from California. This gal has been living in a foster home for the last couple of weeks.
Here is what foster mom has to say about her: “Amelia is an adorable little girl. She is very timid and will need someone who can take it slow, however, it is totally worth it. Once she is comfortable, then you will experience the best smile in town. She loves to lay in her bed and relax. She would be happy to have a friend around, or she would also be happy to be an only child. She doesn’t love to be in a kennel, but she never cries or complains. She is good about going outside to use the restroom and hasn’t had any accidents. However, she does get nervous and has a little bladder control issue if you try and move towards her too quickly or she’s so excited to see you. Amelia has growled a few times outside when she’s heard a strange voice, but she does not bark in the house or in her kennel. The idea of being a yappy little dog is definitely not her style. She is very easy to love, and anyone would be lucky to have her.”
Amelia is available for meet-and-greets during our open hours.
To meet Amelia and other adoptable dogs, come to the Meridian Canine Rescue and fill out an application. The rescue’s location is 501 E. Scenery Lane in Meridian. Hours are noon to 5 p.m., Thursday through Sunday. Call 208-794-0944 or go to meridianrescue.org.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Comments