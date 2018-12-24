Meridian Pet of the Week: Thor

Thor, 1, will wiggle his gorgeous body straight into your arms when he meets you. He’s affectionate, smart and even knows some basic commands like sit and stay. He’s strong but knows how to walk well on a leash and is very good about checking in with his person. He take treats gently and loves to give kisses.
Thor was adopted from the rescue as a young pup and did great in his new home with his new canine sibling and humans for a while. Somewhere along the way though, he decided that he would like to be his person’s one and only pet, so he would be happiest and do best in a home as the only dog. For this same reason, he probably wouldn’t do well with cats either. He’s protective of his food and treats and of his people. Thor likes older kids, but because of his ‘resource guarding,’ little kids are a no go for him.
Smart dogs like Thor need consistency and lots of positive reinforcement. Routines, training, tasks and other assorted things to keep his mind engaged and focused on positive behaviors are a great thing for this speckled guy. His former owners say he’s housebroken and crate trained. He’s a bit of a loner when it comes to running with a pack, but he loves his people.
To meet Thor and other adoptable dogs, come to the Meridian Canine Rescue and fill out an application. The rescue’s location is 501 E. Scenery Lane in Meridian. Hours are noon to 5 p.m., Thursday through Sunday. Call 208-794-0944 or go to meridianrescue.org.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Comments