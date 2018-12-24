Ada County Pet of the Week: Charlie

Charlie, 2, is a 13-pound neutered male Manchester Terrier mix. This handsome little guy is a ray of sunshine. He’s cheerful, friendly and cuddly. His previous owner only had him for three months but they found him to be a playful, loving dog that enjoyed snuggling in bed with his humans. He was a little “bossy” with the three female dogs in the house so please keep this in mind before adopting. Charlie is a wonderful blend of affectionate and active. He’s sure to be a fun, loving companion.
You can find Charlie (#40396845) in Kennel 408 at the Idaho Humane Society, 4775 Dorman St. in Boise. The shelter’s normal hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day, but we will be closing early at 3 p.m. for Christmas Eve and we will be closed all day for Christmas. For more information about Charlie or other adoptable pets, go to idahohumanesociety.org.
