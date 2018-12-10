Ada County Pet of the Week: Bella

Bella, 9, is a 12-pound spayed female Domestic Shorthair. This is Bella’s second time at the Idaho Humane Society, and both times she was surrendered as a stray. She has been at IHS for about a month now and she loves having guests in the Cattery. Bella is incredibly friendly and will come to the front of her kennel to greet people. She enjoys head rubs, rump scratches, and will rub up against people’s hands and faces while being petted. When she’s not basking in the attention, she enjoys to play with feather toys and explore her surroundings.
For those of you that have wanted to own a cat but are concerned about scratching, Bella has nail caps on and doesn’t seem to mind them at all. Many older cats are often overlooked for kittens, but adult cats can be just as playful and affectionate as kittens. Often times, older cats are better behaved and less inclined to play rough or get into trouble. Bella may not be a young, bouncy kitten but she’s sure to be a wonderful, loving companion. Give this old gal a chance.
You can find Bella (#8187782) in Cattery Kennel 104 at the Idaho Humane Society, 4775 Dorman St. in Boise. The shelter is open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information about Bella or other adoptable animals, go to idahohumanesociety.org.
