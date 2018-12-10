Meridian Pet of the Week: Duke

Duke, 2, cannot wait to have your attention.
His story is a common one: he arrived at MCR when his guardian could no longer care for him. She experienced a change in her living/work situation, and she wasn’t able to give him the time and attention that he needs. Duke was staying in a kennel most of the day, which was something neither he nor his guardian wanted very much. He did do his best to keep the crate and the house clean, though.
Now Duke is here at MCR looking for a family who has time to spare. In exchange for taking him on walks and letting him ride in your car, he will reward you by placing his head in your lap and giving you lots of loves. Duke only goes on furniture if you invite him to, and he knows how to sit down if you don’t want him to jump up when he’s excited to see you. He make friends easily, and while he does get attached, he’s not a needy dog. If you want to watch TV, that’s cool. He’ll just chill at your feet and chew on a bone or something. He has been known to climb into the lap of 5-year-old children, and he does sometimes bark at other dogs. But only because he wants to play. Duke gets along with dogs of all sizes — just give him a moment to get to know them. In the interest of full disclosure, he is not the biggest fan of baths. He’d much rather play in the yard.
To meet Duke and other adoptable dogs, come to the Meridian Canine Rescue and fill out an application. The rescue’s location is 501 E. Scenery Lane in Meridian. Hours are noon to 5 p.m., Thursday through Sunday. Call 208-794-0944 or go to meridianrescue.org.
Comments