Canyon County Pet of the Week: Kenai

Kenai, 3, is a 68-pound happy guy who was turned into the shelter by his owner in mid-October because they weren’t able to have him at their new house. He is now looking for an active forever family.
He is easygoing, friendly and playful towards young kids and loves the ladies. He tries to be a lap dog. He enjoys car rides, running, toys, fetch, tug, walk and water.
Kenai knows ‘sit’ and ‘down.’ He is house-trained and likes an indoor/outdoor environment. He is crate- and leash-trained.
He lived with another dog. He does not do well with male dogs or any small animals, including cats. Bring any other family dogs to meet Kenai. To keep his skin and weight in check, he is on a grain free diet.
Kenai’s special adoption fee of $80 includes current vaccines, microchip, and neuter. He is ready to go home today.
Come meet Kenai at West Valley Humane Society, 5801 Graye Lane in Caldwell, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Learn about him and other adoptable pets at westvalleyhumanesociety.org.
