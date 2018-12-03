Meridian Pet of the Week: Ellie

Ellie, 2-3, is good with kids (preferably ones that are over 8) and some other dogs. She’s house-trained and crate-trained. She’s very athletic (jumping is her specialty). Ellie is ready to go on adventures with you. Right now, she’s staying in a foster home with a family who has been playing with her and letting her warm up to them at her own speed. She’s trying very hard to be a good girl, and it seems to be working.
Here’s what foster mom, Kylee, says: “Ellie is beyond sweet. She is gentle and loves to play. I hope the most amazing family snags her up. Until then, we are loving on her. She is a great fetch player (she drops the ball at your feet and starts running to catch it again). She takes treats gently out of your hand. She didn’t take food off the coffee table she easily could have gotten. She loves car rides. She loves belly rubs. She is so good with ours kids (12 and 14).” An active family is best for Ellie. She likes to have older kids to play with and plenty of activities to engage her mind and body. Ellie likes to learn new things, so training should be a lot of fun.
If you’re interested in Ellie, call 208-794-0944 to set up an appointment. To meet other adoptable dogs come to the Meridian Canine Rescue and fill out an application. The rescue’s location is 501 E. Scenery Lane in Meridian. Hours are noon to 5 p.m., Thursday through Sunday. Call 208-794-0944 or go to meridianrescue.org.
