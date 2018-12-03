Canyon County Pet of the Week: Bentley

Bentley, 6, is a 100-pound American Bulldog blend that arrived to the West Valley Human Society shelter as a transfer in late August from a Utah shelter where his time had run out. Before that, he had been bounced from home to home. It is a shame that such a nice dog never got the committed family to provide him the stability that he deserves.
Bentley is a sweet, happy-go-lucky dog who loves rolling in the grass and getting belly rubs. He is a total sweetheart, a big goof that loves to play with toys. He loves to get toys in his mouth and give them a good shake and play keep away. He pulls a little when first being walked on a leash but quickly settles down. Bentley is housetrained, knows sit and shake, and has lived with children. His second owner said he did very well with his kids.
Bentley is friendly with everyone he meets outside of the home. However, he thinks he is a guard dog at home. Expect him to let you know when strangers are around the house. Bentley would benefit from structured training that will help him understand what is expected, help him bond with his new family, and reinforce wanted behaviors. He does well with most large dogs, but cannot go to a home with small dogs or cats. Bring in your other family dogs to meet him.
Bentley’s adoption fee of $125 includes current vaccines, microchip, and neuter. He is ready to go home today.
Come meet Bentley at West Valley Humane Society, 5801 Graye Lane in Caldwell, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Learn about him and other adoptable pets at westvalleyhumanesociety.org.
