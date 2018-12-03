Ada County Pet of the Week: Glenn

Glenn, 2, is a 10-pound neutered male Domestic Shorthair. He was brought to the shelter as a stray but he is an easy-going, friendly cat. He loves head rubs and will press his nose against your face while you’re giving him attention. He does have a tendency to knead and use his claws while being petted, but he doesn’t mean any harm. And while Glenn may not be a kitten anymore, he still has a playful streak. He loves toys made out of twine and will appreciate having a couple different scratching posts in his new home. We do not know how he is with other animals so be sure to carefully monitor introductions. Glenn should do fine in a home with children as long as they are gentle and respectful.
If you are interested in adopting Glenn (#39970576) you can find him in Cattery Kennel 11 at the Idaho Humane Society, 4775 Dorman St. in Boise. The shelter is open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information about Glenn or other adoptable animals, go to idahohumanesociety.org.
Comments