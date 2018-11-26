Ada County Pet of the Week: Pistol Pete

Pistol Pete, 5, is a 11-1/2-pound neutered male Chihuahua mix. This zesty little fellow is full of fun. He’s a friendly, confident and playful little guy who loves to be close to his human friends. He gets along with almost everyone he meets and enjoys pets and attention. He doesn’t mind being picked up and will often times crawl into your lap if you let him. While Pistol Pete is very cute and cuddly, he is still pretty active and will need a family that can take him out for regular walks and playtime. He does not appear to know any commands at this time but he walks well on a leash and he is eager to please. Pistol Pete can be a little nervous around other dogs at first and will bark at them, especially larger unknown dogs. Because of his nervousness and tendency to guard his food from other dogs, a dog introduction is required.
If you would like to meet Pistol Pete (#40072174) you can find him in Kennel 402 at the Idaho Humane Society, 4775 Dorman St. in Boise. The shelter is open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information about Pistol Pete or other adoptable animals, go to idahohumanesociety.org.
