Meridian Pet of the Week: Spike

Spike, 7-8, has healed from his full mouth extractions and is now available for adoption. Some dogs have teeth. This one has an amazing goatee. Read on for more info about our Toothless Wonder, courtesy of his foster mom Tiffany.
“Spike loves nothing more than to spend 22 out of 24 hours each day curled up on the couch, preferably cuddling with you. Unless you’re not on the couch — then he just wants to be with you. He walks great on a leash and enjoys short walks. He takes longer to warm up to men than women. He is shy and small kids that make a lot of noise may frighten him.
“Spike does the cutest sit up and beg dance whenever you arrive home or while you’re preparing his dinner. He likes structure. He likes his breakfast and dinner on time or he will tell you about it. (We didn’t crate him but kept him in an xpen when we were not home.) He also needs to go outside on a regular schedule to prevent accidents. He is not a fan of the cold so sweaters may be a necessity.
“He is good with other dogs and he is not afraid to let another dog know his boundaries.”
Feel free to bring the whole family in to meet Spike during our open hours.
To meet Spike or other adoptable dogs come to the Meridian Canine Rescue and fill out an application. The rescue’s location is 501 E. Scenery Lane in Meridian. Hours are noon to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Call 208-794-0944 or go to meridianrescue.org.
