Canyon County Pet of the Week: Fawna

Fawna, 3-1/2, is a happy, beautiful, 38-pound dog, who just can’t wait to be a family companion dog.
Few people know Fawna’s back-story, but let’s just say that dogs don’t bounce when they fall from moving vehicles at highway speeds. Not to worry, exterior damage has been repaired and Fawna is back in action.
Fawna is a total people pleaser. She loves everybody and has been tested on kids from age 3 to 13; she loves to get her licks in with them. Her nickname with them is ‘bouncy.’ Fawna has a lot of energy and would excel at agility, rally obedience, or flyball, but she is also an awesome lap-lover and cuddler, so you can also keep her home and enjoy her there. She is house-trained, leash-trained, and loves treats. She also rides well in the car. Fawna enjoys being outside, but with her short coat, we are looking for a forever home where she can be an inside dog and part of the family.
Fawna seems to choose her doggy friends wisely, so bring any other family dogs to meet her. Sorry, no cats in her future.
Fawna’s adoption fee includes spay, current vaccines, and microchip. She is ready to go home today.
Come meet Fawna at West Valley Humane Society, 5801 Graye Lane in Caldwell, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Learn about her and other adoptable pets at westvalleyhumanesociety.org.
