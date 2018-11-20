Ada County Pet of the Week: Alexandra

Alexandra, 2, is a spayed female Domestic Rabbit. She is friendly, sweet, and so ready to find her forever home. Alexandra has a curious personality as she loves to explore her surroundings. She is completely litter box trained and is social with her human friends. She can be a little shy at first, but warms up quickly -- especially if you have some tasty veggies and fruits to offer her. Rabbits are fairly easy to care for but do require daily socialization and specialized vet care.
You can find Alexandra (#39985612) in the small animal room at the Idaho Humane Society, 4775 Dorman St. in Boise. The shelter is open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information about Alexandra or other adoptable pets, go to Idahohumanesociety.org
Comments