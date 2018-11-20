Meridian Pet of the Week: Elinor

Elinor, 10 months, is growing up to be a big, strong girl. She weighs 18 pounds and thinks she’s like a big dog now. She’s possibly the scruffiest puppy around. And the goofiest. And the cutest.
She grew up in a home with a family. She had another dog friend who was much bigger than she was, and had three cat friends that she thought were fun. She also had two human siblings who were 8-years-old and 18-years-old, and enjoyed being a part of that family.
Elinor learned how to use the dog door and to keep her house clean. And she learned how to stay in a crate. She went through a teenage phase and did a little bit of chewing and digging when she wasn’t getting enough attention. But she’s a puppy, and has all of this energy inside. It just needs to be redirected.
She would love to have a family that would play with her. She’s very smart and would try very hard to make you happy.
To meet Elinor or other adoptable dogs come to the Meridian Canine Rescue and fill out an application. The rescue’s location is 501 E. Scenery Lane in Meridian. Hours are noon to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Call 208-794-0944 or go to meridianrescue.org.
