Canyon County Pet of the Week: Rocky

Rocky, 1-1/2, is a lean, agile Labrador Retriever blend who arrived at the shelter in mid-August as a stray, and is more than ready for a family to call his own.
Who needs a high-energy youngster to participate in all the outdoor adventures that the Treasure Valley has to offer? Rocky could be your guy.
Rocky is friendly with other dogs. He even used to have a kennel-mate. He drains his energy by running the yards. Because he enjoys attention and praise, training will be quick, fun, and rewarding. After exercise, Rocky knows how to calm down and take it all in.
Rocky’s adoption fee includes neuter, current vaccines, and microchip.
Come meet Rocky at West Valley Humane Society, 5801 Graye Lane in Caldwell, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
Learn about him and other adoptable pets at westvalleyhumanesociety.org.
