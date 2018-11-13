Canyon County Pet of the Week: Karma

Karma, 4, looks and acts like an old soul likely because of all the heartache that she has been through. She was found as a stray several times. Each time her owner came to pick her up. Then in early October, her owner did not claim her. This sweet, loving, and playful pup is now looking for a safe and contained area to call her forever home.
Karma is very affectionate. She likes to sit right beside you as close as she can. She always offers her paw for you to hold and she loves to give kisses.
Karma lived with another dog and has done well around other dogs at the shelter. She was a total sweetheart at a recent offsite adoption event at Petsmart. Karma is a bit heavy at 71 pounds, but a good walking routine will help.
Karma’s adoption fee includes spay, current vaccines, and microchip. She is ready to go home today.
Come meet Karma at West Valley Humane Society, 5801 Graye Lane, in Caldwell, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Learn about her and other adoptable pets at westvalleyhumanesociety.org.
