Ada County Pet of the Week: Tamara

Tamara, 2, is a 10-pound spayed female Domestic Shorthair. She is a little nervous in the hustle and bustle of the shelter environment, but she is a sweet girl who warms up quickly. She enjoys having cattery visitors who will give her head rubs and rump scratches. Tamara may hide when she first goes to her new home, but give her a little time -- she’ll come around. She has shown glimpses of having a playful, kitten-like personality and we expect to see more of that once she’s comfortable in a home of her own.
Tamara (#39778928) is available for adoption in Cattery Kennel 101 at the Idaho Humane Society, 4775 Dorman St. in Boise. They are open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.. For more information about Tamara or other adoptable animals, go to idahohumanesociety.org
